Sheffield Wednesday fans have made the journey in their thousands to Wembley and as kick-off approaches they have been checking out the atmosphere as it builds on Wembley Way ahead of the Play-Off Final against Barnsley.

We spoke to some Owls fans ahead of the match and most of them were confident of a Wednesday win but there were plenty of nerves knocking around as the 3pm start approaches.

Tony made the journey from Grimsby and said: “My stomach’s churning... they’ve been letting me down since the 1966 Cup Final!”

Matt, also from Grimsby said: “I’m a lot better than him at the minute, he’s absolutely bricking it.” “The last time in 2016 we froze and hopefully today we at least turn up and out a shift in and it could go either way,” he added.

Richard from Kimberworth said: “Very optimistic, I think we’re going to do it, 3-0 Wednesday,” while Amanda and Graham from Hillsborough both went for a 2-1 Owls win with Liam Palmer and Josh Windass scoring.

Tom from Halfway also went with a 2-1 victory, with Josh Windass proving to be a popular predicted hero.