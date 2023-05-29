We spoke to some Owls fans ahead of the match and most of them were confident of a Wednesday win but there were plenty of nerves knocking around as the 3pm start approaches.
Tony made the journey from Grimsby and said: “My stomach’s churning... they’ve been letting me down since the 1966 Cup Final!”
Matt, also from Grimsby said: “I’m a lot better than him at the minute, he’s absolutely bricking it.” “The last time in 2016 we froze and hopefully today we at least turn up and out a shift in and it could go either way,” he added.
Richard from Kimberworth said: “Very optimistic, I think we’re going to do it, 3-0 Wednesday,” while Amanda and Graham from Hillsborough both went for a 2-1 Owls win with Liam Palmer and Josh Windass scoring.
Tom from Halfway also went with a 2-1 victory, with Josh Windass proving to be a popular predicted hero.
“Bit nervous, probably more so when it kicks off,” said Tom. “Hopefully we can get an early goal and we’re not on the backfoot. I’m going to go with 2-1 [to Wednesday] Windass to score the first goal.”