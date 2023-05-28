Sheffield Wednesday fans are heading back to Wembley, seven years after their last trip to the National Stadium for a Play-Off Final.

It was the Championship decider that time, with the Owls losing out 1-0 to Hull City on a day when the supporters were the real heroes in blue and white such was the noise and colour they brought to the occasion.

On Monday, those supporters will pack out Wembley again with around 40,000 expected to make the journey down south, hoping to cheer their side on to a return to the second tier.

The Owls are buoyed by that incredible comeback against Peterborough in the second leg of the play-off semi-final and they’ll be hoping that atmosphere will transfer to Wembley.

"I know the last time we lost, but it’s still one of the best days I’ve had as a footballer – to see the support afterwards was amazing,” said Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan.

“I also want to thank them for their support over the season, but we’ve got one last big push that we need them for. We needed them on Thursday night and they came through for us, so we’re going to need them again on Monday, and I’m sure they’ll be there for us. If they can be as loud as they possibly can, then I’m confident we can give them the right result.”

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley Sheffield Wednesday fans helped to produce an incredible atmosphere at Wembley during the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

