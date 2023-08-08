Dave Challinor is expecting Sheffield Wednesday to make changes before this evening’s Carabao Cup game against his Stockport County side.

Both teams go into the fixture on the back of opening day defeats in the league, the Hatters being downed 1-0 by Gillingham and Wednesday losing 2-1 to promotion-chasing Southampton.

Tuesday night gives Xisco a chance of getting his first competitive victory as Wednesday manager after replacing Darren Moore over the summer, but he is likely to ring the changes as he looks to get his whole squad up to speed following a string of new arrivals in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes it difficult to plan for the Stockport boss, though he says that he’ll be making a few changes of his own as well.

“It’s a great game to play in, in terms of going to Hillsborough,” Challinor told the club’s YouTube page. “It’s another challenge similar to last weekend with them being a Championship team - and they’ll be stinging a little bit from their result last night (Friday), just as we are.

“I’m sure they’ll make changes, we’ll make some changes, but we’re not going to play people for the sake of playing people. We’ll put a team out there that we want to go and win the game with.

“We won’t risk any that potentially have hangovers from our last game, if you like, but we’ll positive with our approach and be looking to progress in a cup competition and see what that brings.”