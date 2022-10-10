Bruce has been at the Hawthorns since February, but will now be on the lookout for his third club since leaving the Owls in 2019 for Newcastle United under a cloud.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, who also came to Hillsborough with Bruce his short stint – taking the reins while he was taking time off with his family – have left West Brom as well.

The news was confirmed in a statement this morning that read, “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce… Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new Manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has waved goodbye to West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

WBA are in the relegation zone after picking up just one win in their 13 Championship games so far this season, and it now remains to be seen where the former Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Hull City and Aston Villa manager will end up next.