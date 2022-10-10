Bannan has been a key figure at Hillsborough for some time now, and turned on the magic again over the weekend as he got a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham town to make it 20 direct goal contributions in League One this calendar year.

The 33-year-old has been almost ever-present in recent seasons, and he revealed in an interview with Alan Biggs recently that he could have left after relegation from the Championship, with a couple of teams looking to bring him on board.

Moore, who has been full of praise for his captain, has now confirmed the prior approach, admitting that he was very pleased when he decided to remain part of his project at Hillsborough.

“I can recite the conversation now with him,” he told The Star. “He’s right, because we had a top, top Championship club come in for him - a really good club. And you could understand him wanting to take that opportunity. That club came in with a few of going towards the Premier League and looked on him as being a pivotal part of it.

“But when he said to me that he wanted to stay because he believed in the project, the structure and dynamics, I was really pleased.

“The connection that we’ve got has been wonderful. Last season I was absolutely overjoyed with his performances, goals and assists.”

He went on to say, “Over the last 18 months we’ve seen a very, very good Barry Bannan - and I think there’s more to come, even at the age that he is.

“He’s thirsty, he’s hungry, he’s committed, and blue and white seeps through him… We’re delighted he stayed on board.”

Bannan is now into the final year of his current deal at Wednesday, however talks are likely to get underway in the new year about an extension and he’s made it very clear on numerous occasions that he has no intention of moving on.

