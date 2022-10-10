Sheffield Wednesday top performer set to overtake David Hirst’s impressive Owls tally

Palmer made his 358th appearance for the club in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town, and as the defender continues his best season in Owls colours he’s looking likely to leapfrog a few more before the campaign is complete.

The 31-year-old went level with Hirst over the weekend and will do the same with Peter Shirtliff on 359 this week if given the chance – a tally that would see him officially enter the top 20 in Wednesday history.

He’s also now just a handful of appearances off Willie Layton (361) and Des Walker (362), and is within touching distance of Tom Brittleton (372) Tom McAnearney (382) and Ron Springett (384)… However it’d take a couple more seasons to break into the top ten (424 - Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davidson).

Whether Palmer makes that or not, it’s an impressive achievement in the modern age to make as many appearances for one club as he has for the Owls, and he’s spoken of his pride in the past with regards to what it means to him as a lifelong fan of the club as well.

Given his recent form, it seems likely that ‘Palms’ will get the nod against Cambridge United this coming weekend as Wednesday seek a return to winning ways on the road, and given the amount of games taking place in October, Hirst is probably not the only one that he’ll jump ahead of by the time the month is done.

