“I am not stupid” Xisco defends under-fire Sheffield Wednesday tactic

Sheffield Wednesday will press on with their tactic of playing out from the back despite having run into problems at Swansea City, said a defiant Xisco.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls fell to a 3-0 defeat in South Wales as their desperate hunt for a first win of the season goes on.

Xisco admitted his side have not looked comfortable on the ball in thir own half but argued the importance of continuing to work on their efforts, suggesting that in no small part because they don’t have the capability to play in a more direct fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I agree with you,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield when asked of some hairy moments in possession.

“Sometimes we do not feel comfortable, but sure when you are in your car the first day you do not feel comfortable, but you continue driving.

“This is the life and you need to understand that when you have passions with you, this is it sometimes.

“If not, you stay here until you are professionals in your job. In your first interview you were very nervous, but you continued in your job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the Swansea match, Wednesday had the third-lowest ball possession percentage across the Championship season so far.

“We understand we some situations,” Xisco continued. “But this is the proces we need to live.

“When we play with two striker and we play with long balls, also we do not have the capacity to win the duels.