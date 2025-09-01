37 Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as attendance drops below 20,000 amid boycotts

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s home crowd was the lowest in years as fans stay away from Hillsborough in protest against Dejphon Chansiri.

Many supporters are going to the ground because of the fact that they’ve already bought their season tickets, but are refraining from purchasing a single item inside Hillsborough, while others - who would usualy pay on the day - are staying away completely.

This weekend it led to the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City being the lowest attended league game at S6 since a November 2021 victory over Milton Keynes Dons, and it was the first time that a Wednesday home attendance in a league game on a Saturday fell below the 20,000 mark in almost a decade. The last time was a win over Fulham in September 2015.

Just 19,740 were in attendance as the Swans sealed all three points in South Yorkshire, with a portion of those numbers being in the away end having made the trip from Wales.

Take a look through the gallery below as Chansiri’s reign continues to have knock-on effects on matchday at S6:

1. Owls fans at Hillsborough for the visit of Swansea City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

2. Owls fans at Hillsborough for the visit of Swansea City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Owls fans at Hillsborough for the visit of Swansea City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Owls fans at Hillsborough for the visit of Swansea City

Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:HillsboroughSupportersSwansea City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice