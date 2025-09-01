Many supporters are going to the ground because of the fact that they’ve already bought their season tickets, but are refraining from purchasing a single item inside Hillsborough, while others - who would usualy pay on the day - are staying away completely.

This weekend it led to the 3-0 defeat to Swansea City being the lowest attended league game at S6 since a November 2021 victory over Milton Keynes Dons, and it was the first time that a Wednesday home attendance in a league game on a Saturday fell below the 20,000 mark in almost a decade. The last time was a win over Fulham in September 2015.

Just 19,740 were in attendance as the Swans sealed all three points in South Yorkshire, with a portion of those numbers being in the away end having made the trip from Wales.

Take a look through the gallery below as Chansiri’s reign continues to have knock-on effects on matchday at S6:

