In fact, Southampton have been relegated twice, promoted twice, and moved stadiums from The Dell to St. Mary’s since then, and Wednesday have won just three matches out of 17 meetings since then.

It was a strange affair for Wednesdayites when they last watched their side win away against the Saints given that the two goals scored by the hosts in the 3-2 victory were courtesy of Hillsborough legends, David Hirst and Carlton Palmer, while Peter Atherton, Wayne Collins and Paulo Di Canio got the visitors’ goals.

This week they face them in the Carabao Cup in what will be their first clash in over a decade, and Darren Moore has made no secret of the fact that he’s going down south to try and pick up a result and secure a spot in the next round.

It will be a big ask, though, given that two divisions separate the clubs these days, and the Owls boss has said that his side will need to be at their very best if they’re to come out on top in Hampshire.

Wednesday haven’t scored a single goal in their last three meetings with Southampton, losing 2-0 in the League Cup in 2012 and then 1-0 and 2-0 in League One in 2010/11 - the last time they were in the same division.

Between October 1998 and January 2007 the Owls went nine games without a win in their encounters - losing seven of them - however prior to that had had the better record for over 100 years.

Kevin Pressman speaking to Matt Le Tissier after an away win over Southampton for Sheffield Wednesday in 1997. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday haven’t been underdogs much over the last couple of seasons as they battle for promotion out of League One, however that will very much be the case tomorrow evening even if the team in red and white have had their troubles of late and recently fired their manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl.