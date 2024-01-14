Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Saints ran out as 4-0 winners at St. Mary’s after a ruthless second half performance against the Owls, but things could’ve looked very different had Bailey Cadamarteri taken an early chance to put the visitors ahead after some good Josh Windass pressing.

It wasn’t to be, though, and despite a handful of chances there was no way back into the game for Danny Röhl's men. Martin was proud of the way his side dispatched their opponents, but seemed to praise the Owls for trying to make things happen.

Speaking after the game he told the media, "We did have two or three moments in the game that we shouldn't do and a big moment scared us into life at the start of the game… I am proud of the lads for being brave and working it out. Sheffield Wednesday were relentless and they came to be so aggressive.

"We prepared for that and I thought the guys were brilliant. The players are really in flow, they run relentlessly for each other and press so well. Wednesday tried to play today and we stole the ball so many times and looked like a real threat on the regain."