It was a rough afternoon at St. Mary's for Sheffield Wednesday as they were downed by a rampant Southampton.

Both teams were in a good run of form as they headed into the game, but with their expensively pieced together side and long unbeaten run there was never any doubt who the heavy favourites were.

The Saints have been bossing possession stats all season, but for a few months now they've been winning games as well - making it very difficult for teams to get at them. For Wednesday it was no different.

Wednesday held their own for the most part, even if they didn't create much, but errors led to the first two goals and after that there was no coming back for Danny Röhl's outfit. Here's how we rated the players on the day: