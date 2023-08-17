Sheffield Wednesday boss, Xisco, says that the Owls are now in the hunt for ‘something special’ as the transfer window draws to a close.

Wednesday have had a very busy few weeks in the market after a slow start, with Djeidi Gassama joining their ranks on Tuesday to become signing number 10 of the summer as the Spaniard bolsters his ranks for a touch 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Xisco’s new arrivals have come from all over Europe, signing players from French Ligue 1, Spain’s LaLiga and second tier, and Serie A in Italy amongst others, but now he says they’re seeking to bring in some faces that can give them that bit of something extra - suggesting that they’re looking in the Championship and Premier League in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

“Now we need something special, we need to find something special, but I know it’s very difficult,” he told the media on Thursday. “But we’ll try to do our best to find some special players for our situation that can give an extra plus for the future. But I’ll repeat the same thing from my first day, the market is the market - and we’ll see which players we can bring, and which players can stay with us…

“Right now we’re looking at Championship players and from the Premier League some loans, and we’re trying. It’s not always about what you want, though, it’s sometimes about what you can get. We are waiting for some players, whether they can come or whether they’re given chance to leave their teams, maybe that will happen in the last week.

“Right now we’re trying our best, but we’re putting our focus right now on the game - after that you can be sure that everyone at the club is working very hard to get the best squad possible.”

Wednesdayites could see a couple of debuts this weekend should Momo Diaby and Gassama be handed spots in the matchday squad at Hillsborough, and there has been a clamour for them to be included after the underwhelming display against Hull City.

The Owls face Preston North End, who beat Sunderland 2-1 in their last outing, on Saturday afternoon in their second home game of the season, and he’s desperate to get fans their first three points of 2023/24.