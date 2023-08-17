Talented Sheffield Wednesday starlet receives international call-up

Young Sheffield Wednesday talent, Daniel Da Costa, will be heading out to Portugal later this month following his latest call-up to his national youth team.

The 15-year-old starlet has impressed in the academy ranks at Middlewood Road, so much so that reports in Portugal have suggested that the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Sporting Clube de Portugal are all keeping tabs on his progress in S6.

At national level he’s rated too, and has been called up to the Cidade de Futebol prior to this season, so it’s no surprise to see him named in the latest U16 side as they congregate on August 21st in Alges.

Da Costa is the only player in Bino Maçães’ 24-player squad who isn’t currently plying his trade for Portugal’s biggest clubs, and he’ll be hoping to keep making an impression ahead of games against Belgium, Denmark and Turkey next month.

Here’s the full team -

FC Porto: Gonçalo Oliveira, João Abreu, José Domingues, Martim Antunes, Mateus Mide, Rafael Magalhães

SC Braga: João Aragão, João Lomba, Romário Cunha

Sheffield Wednesday FC: Daniel Costa

SL Benfica: Anísio Cabral, Daniel Banjaqui, Leonardo Lopes, Manuel Sá, Mauro Furtado, Nilson Semedo, Rafael Quintas, Ricardo Neto, Stevan Manuel, Tomás Soares

Sporting CP: Alexandre Tverdohlebov, Diego Coxi, Ricardo Pereira, Simão Soares