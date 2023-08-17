Talented Sheffield Wednesday starlet receives international call-up
Young Sheffield Wednesday talent, Daniel Da Costa, will be heading out to Portugal later this month following his latest call-up to his national youth team.
The 15-year-old starlet has impressed in the academy ranks at Middlewood Road, so much so that reports in Portugal have suggested that the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Sporting Clube de Portugal are all keeping tabs on his progress in S6.
At national level he’s rated too, and has been called up to the Cidade de Futebol prior to this season, so it’s no surprise to see him named in the latest U16 side as they congregate on August 21st in Alges.
Da Costa is the only player in Bino Maçães’ 24-player squad who isn’t currently plying his trade for Portugal’s biggest clubs, and he’ll be hoping to keep making an impression ahead of games against Belgium, Denmark and Turkey next month.
Here’s the full team -
FC Porto: Gonçalo Oliveira, João Abreu, José Domingues, Martim Antunes, Mateus Mide, Rafael Magalhães
SC Braga: João Aragão, João Lomba, Romário Cunha
Sheffield Wednesday FC: Daniel Costa
SL Benfica: Anísio Cabral, Daniel Banjaqui, Leonardo Lopes, Manuel Sá, Mauro Furtado, Nilson Semedo, Rafael Quintas, Ricardo Neto, Stevan Manuel, Tomás Soares
Sporting CP: Alexandre Tverdohlebov, Diego Coxi, Ricardo Pereira, Simão Soares
Given his young age little is known about the talented teen, however his Instagram page does suggest that he’s already spent time playing with the U18s as he continues his development at S6.