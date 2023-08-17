Djeidi Gassama says that he’s looking forward to giving his all for Sheffield Wednesday after completing his move to Hillsborough.

The 19-year-old from Mauritania signed for the Owls this week in a permanent move from French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, and is now itching to get going as Xisco’s side prepare to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Gassama, who came through at Stade Brestois before joining PSG’s academy, says that he’s eager to try and make his mark at S6, especially after seeing their ‘amazing’ stadium he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really happy to come to Sheffield Wednesday. I am excited to start the work,” he told the club’s official website. ““When I was told that Wednesday were interested, I started watching the games and the Championship. I am young and this is my first permanent transfer, so this is a good move for me as a man and as a footballer.

“I know Sheffield Wednesday is a historic club with a good story. I am excited to get playing and I want to learn with the coach and the team to give all I can and have success with this club… When I visited the stadium when I signed, it was amazing, and it made me want to score there!

“I like to score goals, take risks and show some skills. The coach wants to help me learn and level up and I have a lot of determination to give my all. I’m a happy guy and I look forward to meeting the supporters and having a good relationship and giving my all for them.”

His pledge to give his all will serve him well as the talented teen begins a new chapter in his young career, and getting off to a strong start against Preston on Saturday if given the chance won’t do him any harm either.

Wednesday and the Lilywhites do battle at 3pm this weekend as the Owls look to bounce back from straight defeats against Southampton and Hull City in their opening fixtures – in which they’ve conceded six goals and scored three.