It was confirmed on Thursday that Warne had made the switch to Derbyshire from South Yorkshire as he took the next step in his career, leaving the Millers after a very successful spell with the club.

Warne is taking staff members Richie Barker, Andy Warrington and former Owl, Matt Hamshaw, with him to Pride Park, and his former club have admitted that it is a blow for them.

They said in a statement confirming his departure, “Whilst of course we are disappointed to see Paul and his staff depart, they do so with our very best wishes and thanks for their commitment to their roles here with Rotherham United.

“Their departure now provides the club with an exciting opportunity to bring in a new team of coaching staff with a fresh perspective and build on our excellent start to the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season.

“The club has already begun work on searching for their replacements, having received numerous applications and will communicate with our supporters on this matter in due course.”

Meanwhile, one of the names linked with the now vacant Rotherham job is Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth, however he says that he’s got no intention of moving on and is purely focused on their game against Darren Moore’s side this weekend.

Paul Warne and Matt Hamshaw have both left Rotherham United for Derby County. (Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He told Bucks Free Press, ““Today was the first I heard of it. My daughter called me up and said that I was on the message boards at West Brom and Steve Bruce hasn’t even lost his job. He is still in charge as far as I know…

“All these rumours are just rumours and I am really happy with what I have got here.

“The moment I start looking around and looking at what I might be able to have [elsewhere] is the moment I let myself down as a manager.