‘I thought it was cramp but…’ – Sheffield Wednesday starlet is out to put the disappointment behind him
Korede Adedoyin was close to making his senior Sheffield Wednesday debut last year, but paperwork issues and then a serious injury made his first season a difficult one – now he’s out to make up for lost time…
Adedoyin, 20, joined the Owls after leaving Everton last season, but a delay in paperwork with the English Football League meant that he was unable to make the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup game against Fulham.
Then, as he looked to try and make headway in Lee Bullen’s U23s, he was struck down with a hamstring injury that ended up requiring surgery, and also ended his 2020/21 campaign as he recovered.
Now though, having apparently impressed in preseason with Darren Moore so far, the young attacker says that he’s raring to go.
He told the club’s official website, “I signed and a couple of months into the season I pulled up in a game, I thought it was cramp, but I couldn’t carry on… The injury kept reoccurring, so we decided that it was best to get surgery which was disappointing, but I needed to stay focused and get my head down.
“It was very frustrating and annoying but I knew there was nothing I could do about it, it wasn’t my fault or anyone else’s, it was just unlucky.
“There’s no good time to get injured, but after the surgery I’ve had a good time to recover in time to start preseason.
“I don’t feel like I’m at a disadvantage because I’ve come back with equal fitness to everyone else, the timing of my recovery means I haven’t started later than the rest of the squad.”
Adedoyin can play as both an attacking winger or as a forward, and is likely to feature in some way next week when the Owls go up against Celtic in their first friendly of their preseason preparations.
Wednesday are yet to make any new signings at this point, however are thought to be keen on trying to snap up another former Toffees youngster, Dennis Adeniran, as Moore looks to bolster his ranks ahead of the League One kick off.