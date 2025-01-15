'Simplicity' added to Sheffield Wednesday player at peak of his powers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on Josh Windass - a Sheffield Wednesday player on form and in demand

Wanted by Santos, wanted more by Sheffield Wednesday on the basis of an inadequate opening bid and a player with unfinished business at Hillsborough. But not only because he can score spectacular goals, also because he has found a knack for “simple” ones.

Outrageous though it was, it’s not the sublime vision and technique of his 65 yard New Year’s Day wonder goal that has transformed Josh Windass into a regular scorer. Nor his brilliant, yet less extravagant, strike from half the distance in Sheffield Wednesday’s previous game at Preston.

It’s more the manner of his goals in the three preceding matches - all ferreted in from a few feet against Oxford, Stoke and Middlesbrough. In short, striker’s goals and the sort I’d argue have been a touch lacking from Windass’s otherwise considerable career.

I’d bet they give him as much satisfaction if not more. At 31, you can teach an old-ish dog new tricks.

Half a century of goals for Wednesday in just over four years is good going considering the club’s routine trials and tribulations.

Overall, 101 career goals in a journey spanning Accrington, Rangers and Wigan is slightly less than prolific.

In truth, I’ve never regarded Windass as a top class finisher but he brings so much else to his game - not least invention and subtlety as a chance provider - that he’s always an asset. That’s why seeing him tack on scruffy goals to his repertoire, arriving in the time-honoured right place at the right time, is so powerful.

It also mocks the ridiculous sniping he receives from a minority of ignoramuses in the stands. A burden for his obviously superior capabilities when things are not going well for the team. This is a quality player at the peak of his powers and deserving of being fully appreciated, not just for the simply sensational goal he struck against Derby. And like Barry Bannan, utterly irreplaceable on a like for like basis. Both will be key in facing Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

So, while an offer around £1m would be understandably hard to reject, I can’t see the value of accepting less in Wednesday’s current position.