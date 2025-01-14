Latest on Josh Windass as Santos interest remains - Sheffield Wednesday stance clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday look set to see off Brazilian interest in their in-form attacker Josh Windass, The Star understands, despite continued interest.

The long-time Wednesday man is in some of the best form of his career having already racked up a total of 10 goals. An assist in their FA Cup shootout defeat at Coventry City over the weekend ensured he continued his run of direct goal involvements - he has five goals and two assists in his last seven games.

It is that importance to the side that led Danny Röhl to shrug off interest from South American side Santos last week, making clear he has every intention of keeping hold of one of his most important players. The Star revealed a six-figure approach for the former Rangers man and though it is understood Santos remain interested in a deal and have remained in contact, it’s highly unlikely they’ll reach any Owls valuation at this stage.

The Star also revealed last week that Wednesday hold a year’s extension option on the one-year deal he signed in the summer. The Brazilian season starts this week and Santos are prepared to move onto other targets.

“Josh is a key player for me and I want to keep him here,” Röhl said last week. “I want to see him on the pitch, and hopefully he can score 10 more goals and he can have 20 - 20 would be fantastic, and I think that’s what we’re working on.

“Josh has a good development, I don’t know all of his history, but when I compare it to last year it’s been a huge step forward. He can play more minutes, he can score, he helps the team, he can make the difference… I think it shows that we can develop and improve players, and this is fantastic to see.”

It is the second time Santos boss Pedro Caixinha has attempted to take Windass to South America after launching a bid to sign him in the summer of 2022 while manager of Argentinian outfit Atletico Talleres. The pair worked together at Rangers. Speaking on national radio the day after the news of a Santos approach became public, Windass suggested his huge satisfaction with life at S6.

He said: “It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me, but I love playing where I’m playing. Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I’ve obviously not spoken to Pedro for a long time but it is what it is. When you’re in form these things are going to happen.

“When I was a kid it was a dream just to play professional football but I feel honoured to have played for Rangers and a club like Sheffield Wednesday,” he continued. “It’s obviously pressure to play week-in, week-out and I feel like since I’ve been here it’s been difficult in terms of the club and the managers we’ve had but now I feel like we’ve got one of the best managers in the game. I’m learning a lot and we’re doing really well.”