Nightclubs, Big Ron and blow-up bananas - All Wednesday with former Sheffield Wednesday man Imre Varadi

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Imre Varadi is part of a pretty exclusive club that signed for Sheffield Wednesday not once, but twice...

The attacker, who first joined the Owls from Newcastle United in 1983, became a firm fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough, and enjoyed his time in Sheffield so much that he came back again in 1988 - three years after joining West Bromwich Albion.

Varadi was a big part of the Wednesday team that won promotion in 1984 and played alongside some SWFC greats during his stints at S6, and supporters can still spot him out and about in South Yorkshire given that he decided to stick around after his playing days were done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We sat down with him at Marmadukes on Ecclesall Road to talk through his time at the club, with the former Owl opening up on Big Ron, some big nights out, and how you can get your hands on a big inflatable banana...

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice