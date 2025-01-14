Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imre Varadi is part of a pretty exclusive club that signed for Sheffield Wednesday not once, but twice...

The attacker, who first joined the Owls from Newcastle United in 1983, became a firm fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough, and enjoyed his time in Sheffield so much that he came back again in 1988 - three years after joining West Bromwich Albion.

Varadi was a big part of the Wednesday team that won promotion in 1984 and played alongside some SWFC greats during his stints at S6, and supporters can still spot him out and about in South Yorkshire given that he decided to stick around after his playing days were done.

We sat down with him at Marmadukes on Ecclesall Road to talk through his time at the club, with the former Owl opening up on Big Ron, some big nights out, and how you can get your hands on a big inflatable banana...

