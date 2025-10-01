Simon Jordan is of the understanding the Independent Football Regulator can force Dejphon Chansiri to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Crystal Palace chairman and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan is confident the Independent Football Regulator now has the power to bring an end to Dejphon Chansiri’s chaotic reign as Sheffield Wednesday owner.

For the fifth time in the last seven months, Chansiri has failed to pay Wednesday’s senior players on time, with non-football staff understood to have been given a part-payment of just £1,000 of their September salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial issues have taken hold at Hillsborough this year, leaving the club in a perilous position. They are currently under five English Football League embargoes and are operating under a fee-restriction ban until the end of the 2027 January transfer window.

Chansiri’s refusal to sell the club means that many believe the Independent Football Regulator, which has come to fruition after MPs passed the Football Governance Bill earlier this year, will be the Owls’ only hope of moving forward without the Thai businessman at the helm.

Although it is yet to be discovered exactly how the regulator will work and just how easy it will find it to remove rogue owners, Jordan is of the understanding it will be able to remove the Wednesday chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan confident regulator will come to Wednesday’s rescue

Asked if the regulator can step in now, Jordan told talkSPORT on Wednesday morning: "Yes, they have the power to do that - and I think they will do. My understanding of the situation is that there is no way, quote on quote, this will happen on someone's watch."

Explaining why the EFL have not already stepped in and removed Chansiri, Jordan outlined: "They can't do anything about the ownership because it is a private business. They can't just walk in and take somebody's ownership over.

"The regulator can, though. And the regulator will. That is what they will do. It is a good thing in this instance, but be careful what it looks like in other instances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in this instance, of course, if you have got somebody who is an absentee landlord that is sitting there ultimately in the same way the fella at Reading was, and everybody is happy when these guys are spending money like drunken sailors, but when it comes on top and these guys don't want to do it anymore, or can't do it anymore, then it is the other side of the argument.

"So be careful who you want owning your football clubs and which person you now cheer in the door as being the next foreign investor in your football club because you must have the next opportunity."