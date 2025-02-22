Shoulda, woulda, coulda - A Sheffield Wednesday recap following Burnley battering

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Wednesday were ruthlessly put to the sword in the second half of their game against Burnley on Friday night.

The scoreline probably wasn’t a true tale of the tape as the Owls were beaten 4-0 by the Clarets at Turf Moor, with Marcus Edwards ,Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson getting the goals as they made it 12 games without conceding a goal in the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday had numerous chances to break that run, with several players seeing chances go just wide of the mark or, in Michael Ihiekwe’s case, clipping the woodwork. Danny Röhl spoke afterwards about the bravery his side showed, but also of the difference between the two sides when it came to their work in both boxes.

You can check out some of Röhl’s post-match press conference in the video above, while the highlights - including some of those missed chances - can be seen below:

Amidst it all, though, there were plenty of positives to take - one of which was the debut of newest recruit, Ryo Hatsuse, who came on in the second half. The general consensus is that there is plenty of promise from the Japanese defender:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the rest of the fallout, including some comments from Scott Parker, we’ve got you covered here:

Danny Röhl makes Wednesday admission after heavy Burnley defeat

Scott Parker admits aspect of Sheffield Wednesday set-up surprised him

Owls boss sets fresh ambition for Owls after Burnley groundhog slap

Some 5/10s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from Burnley headspin

Related topics:BurnleyTurf Moor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice