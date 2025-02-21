Danny Röhl makes Sheffield Wednesday admission after heavy Burnley defeat

Danny Röhl admitted that his side were not good enough in either box as they were beaten 4-0 by Burnley on Friday evening.

A first half strike from Marcus Edwards put the hosts ahead at Turf Moor, and given their run of 11 - now 12 - consecutive clean sheets it was always going to be an uphill battle from there. Josh Brownhill made it 2-0 after an hour, and then Connor Roberts put the game to bed before Manuel Benson put the icing on the cake for Scott Parker’s side.

The final result probably wasn’t a completely fair reflection of the game given the way that the Owls played for such a huge chunk of the tie, but they weren’t able to take their chances and - not for the first time this season - were punished by their clinical opponents. Röhl saw plenty of positives in Lancashire, but spoke of the difference between the two sides where it matters most.

“I think we saw today what it means to have quality in both boxes,” he told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “They were very clinical. I think until the first goal we played a good game, had good ball-winning situations, good patterns with the ball. We created chances, and when I think back to the games I watched of Burnley’s so far, I don’t remember as many chances against them. We created.

"Then 1-0, we came in at half time and started the second half well again. We were on the front foot with big chances, and then we conceded again. Then it’s hard, and in the end the 4-0 is a bit typical with their clinical finishing.

“We’re doing well between both boxes, it’s a topic we have a lot, but to win such games you have to be strong in the boxes and not in between.”

Wednesday have now won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions, and fans will be watching this weekend’s games very closely to see where they end up in the Championship table by the time this gameweek has come to an end.