Harsh in the extreme. There have been some marvellous moments with Sheffield Wednesday this season. They have won matches few expected them to and they have achieved a steady placing in the table few would have thought possible a few months ago. The season remains there for the taking and given the madness that lies down at S6, who would bet against them doing it all over again?
But defeat at Burnley was another one the felt harsh. It was another one that Wednesday did so well in and it was another one that saw them slapped aside by some killer quality.
Here are our ratings. Apologies for the grumpiness. Have a good weekend.
1. James Beadle - 6
Out quickly and confidently to scrape up a heart-in-mouth moment - his sliding clearance started up the move for one of Wednesday's best chances. Put smartly again to deny a couple more. Spilled one that went unpunished. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 6
Buzzed about, joined the attack in interesting positions and contributed going forward. A little stunted going the other way on occasion. | UGC
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6
Oh so very close to opening the scoring inside four minutes when his poked effort just about drifted wide. Otherwise defended manfully against some spritely young talents. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 6
Grafted on a night he had plenty to graft on. Shifted across to the left when Johnson was taken off and did a stand-up job. A very steady operator. | UGC
