Rival club spell out blunt stance on Sheffield Wednesday target as route to transfer gets clearer

The Star revealed earlier this week that Hull City forward Mallik Wilks was a name high on their list of possible additions as they look to replace Saido Berahino.

Wednesday are understood to be closing in on the signing of the 23-year-old, who enjoyed a 22-goal season the last time he played in League One, helping Hull secure the third tier title.

That success prompted widespread rumours that Peterborough United would be a central player in a race to sign Wilks that also appears to include Championship side Birmingham City.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has ruled out a move for Sheffield Wednesday target Mallik Wilks.

Peterborough are managed by Grant McCann, manager of Hull that season who was also in charge of Wilks when he enjoyed a 14-goal season as a winger in Doncaster Rovers’ 2018/19 season.

The dots were there to be joined, then, but after club legend Barry Fry sought to distance the club from any interest in Wilks, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony posted on social media to maintain the stance.

“Absolutely no interest,” he wrote when asked about Wilks. “A name that wasn’t brought up or mentioned in any recruitment meetings as good as a player he is. Good luck to him.”

Yorkshire-born Wilks, who started out at Leeds United before moving out on a handful of loan moves and then to Hull, suffered a frustrating season last time out as Georgian manager Shota Arveladze took over from McCann and shook things up.