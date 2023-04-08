Sheffield Wednesday are out of form, they are out of luck and they are heading towards being out of options when it comes to a bare bones squad that needs an injection of energy.

Youngster Sam Durrant was the youngster drafted into the matchday squad for their draw at Oxford United on Saturday.

And while the 21-year-old has a strong pedigree in youth football having played a significant role in highly-rated sides at Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, his inclusion is one that shone a light on just how light they are on attacking options with Michael Smith, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson watching on from home.

That the recently returned Mallik Wilks – whose performance was a clear positive from the day – was only able to complete 70 minutes further twisted the knife as midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced him to no major impact.

Owls Manager Darren Moore with a youthful bench to pick from Pic Steve Ellis

Asked on Durrant’s inclusion, Moore made no secret of the struggle Wednesday find themselves in, hinting at an accelerated programme for Paterson ahead of Monday’s visit of Accrington Stanley.

“Sam can play in that attacking midfield or secondary striker role,” Moore said. “Look, we’ve had the injuries we’ve had and we’ve had to bring him into the squad.

“For Monday we might have to force one or two back. It’s a needs-must situation.

“We came down with the squad that we had and I said to them, the way they battled I didn’t think they deserved that. It seems like things are going against us but we have to stand strong, we have to keep pressing on.”

