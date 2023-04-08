News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
15 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
18 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Shock selection shows just how battered Sheffield Wednesday squad is as Darren Moore makes ‘needs-must’ admission

Sheffield Wednesday are out of form, they are out of luck and they are heading towards being out of options when it comes to a bare bones squad that needs an injection of energy.

By Alex Miller
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Youngster Sam Durrant was the youngster drafted into the matchday squad for their draw at Oxford United on Saturday.

And while the 21-year-old has a strong pedigree in youth football having played a significant role in highly-rated sides at Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, his inclusion is one that shone a light on just how light they are on attacking options with Michael Smith, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson watching on from home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That the recently returned Mallik Wilks – whose performance was a clear positive from the day – was only able to complete 70 minutes further twisted the knife as midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaced him to no major impact.

Most Popular
Owls Manager Darren Moore with a youthful bench to pick from Pic Steve EllisOwls Manager Darren Moore with a youthful bench to pick from Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Manager Darren Moore with a youthful bench to pick from Pic Steve Ellis

Asked on Durrant’s inclusion, Moore made no secret of the struggle Wednesday find themselves in, hinting at an accelerated programme for Paterson ahead of Monday’s visit of Accrington Stanley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sam can play in that attacking midfield or secondary striker role,” Moore said. “Look, we’ve had the injuries we’ve had and we’ve had to bring him into the squad.

“For Monday we might have to force one or two back. It’s a needs-must situation.

“We came down with the squad that we had and I said to them, the way they battled I didn’t think they deserved that. It seems like things are going against us but we have to stand strong, we have to keep pressing on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Darren Moore has to bite his tongue on shocking refereeing decision that cost Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s miserable injury situation takes another turn – forward could be forced back early in ‘needs must’ move

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Very harsh” “Can make an impact” Players ratings in Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Oxford United

Darren MooreMallik WilksOxford UnitedCallum PatersonLiverpool