Sheffield Wednesday’s injury situation has been a steady drip of misery in recent weeks and took yet another southward turn with news of an issue for one of their most reliable performers.

Owls Michael Smith has been added to Sheffield Wednesday's mammoth injury list Pic Steve Ellis

Striker Michael Smith was a glaring omission from the Owls squad that made the trip to Oxford United, leaving Lee Gregory as the only recognised striker left available to Moore. Mallik Wilks acted as a second striker in the frustrating 1-1 draw.

“His was a blow and it has happened in the last 24 hours,” Moore said with the exhale of a man who can’t quite believe his luck – or lack of it.

“He’s picked up a strain and we’ll have to assess him and see how he is on Monday.

“In the end I couldn’t bring him. The result has come through and the decision was made to manage him at this stage of the season.

Asked whether he could be in a position to play a part in the home clash with Accrington Stanley on Monday, Moore said with a shrug of rueful optimism.

“Maybe,” he said. “It’ll be a 50/50 decision made with a risk element if he is to play.”

There was brighter news of sorts on another one of Wednesday’s walking wounded in that Callum Paterson, just back in training after a lengthy lay-off with a hamstring injury, could be forced back out long ahead of schedule given the sorry situation of Wednesday’s forward options.