A moment of magic in the first half and a moment of refereeing madness in the second were the talking points as Sheffield Wednesday huffed, puffed and failed to record a win at Oxford United.
Rebecca Welch blew the whistle on Akin Famewo halfway through the second half to allow Oxford to level-up Barry Bannan’s stunning first half effort.
It was a moment of harsh punishment, of that there is little doubt. But that the Owls were unable to stretch their lead against the Us will be a concern.
With results elsewhere again conspiring against the now winless-in-six promotion-chasers, victory against Accrington Stanley on Monday feels like an absolute necessity.
Here are our ratings from the Kassam Stadium.
1. David Stockdale - 6
Called into action for the first time in the 11th minute, he did well to handle a hairy moment on the edge of the box and made a cracking reflection save a few minutes later from a dangerous Oxford free-kick. Used his nous in the second half to slow play when he could. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 6
On the right of a four for the first time in a little while, Palmer did well, reading the game nicely and providing some important interventions. Sloppy in possession in semi-promising positions once or twice in the second half. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 8
Beastly attacking balls into Wednesday’s box and a real threat at the other end, too. Made a number o fimportant blocks, not least to deny O’Donkor in the opening moments of the second half and then used his body well to rake an Oxford attack away a few minutes later. Won a frankly ridiculous 14 headers. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 6
A presence at the heart of defence, he brought some force to the aerial stuff alongside Flint and kept his channel solid until he was very harshly adjudged to have dragged a Us man down in the box to give away a penalty. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC