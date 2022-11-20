Shock result hands Sheffield Wednesday hefty promotion boost

Michael Schumacher’s high-flyers were expected to pick up all three points when they made the trip to struggling Burton Albion this weekend, and after they’d completed a turnaround to make it 2-1 it was all going as planned for the southern outfit.

Up popped Adrian Mariappa in the 98th minute, however, to secure a surprise 2-2 draw for the Brewers, a result that meant Wednesday can now potentially go top of the table in the next round of fixtures should other results go their way.

Unfortunately a 2-0 win for Ipswich Town away at Exeter City meant that the Owls’ 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town wasn’t enough to lift them into the automatic places just yet, but with a goal difference equal to the Tractor Boys and better than Plymouth’s the last couple of weekends have gone well for Darren Moore’s side.

That Salop victory saw Wednesday better another result from last season, and they’re now eight points better off from the equivalent fixtures in 2021/22.

Of the 14 games they’ve played - not including the teams new to League One - they’ve improved results in six of them, and equalled them in another six.

The Owls hit the 40-point mark in 19 games this season – averaging 2.1 points – a tally it took them 24 matches to reach last time out, and they’re also five places higher than they were at the same point a year ago.

