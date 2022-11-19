Banishing the bogeymen - Sheffield Wednesday make it seven without defeat to close the gap

Wednesday were made to work hard for it towards the end as they put in a back-to-the-wall final few minutes to hold on for all three points, but it was another win – seven games without defeat in League One now – as well as another clean sheet for an ever-improving backline.

It was Mark McGuinness’ headed goal in the first half that gave them all three points at Hillsborough, and in fairness David Stockdale was never really tested towards the end despite the growing pressure from Salop.

After the 1-0 defeat and 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury last time out, Darren Moore will have been hoping to see his side banish a couple of demons in that sense, and they managed to do just that at S6 – showing a bit of quality for the goal and then knuckling down for victory when it was required.

A goalscoring centre back!

Before today’s game Wednesday had had a whopping 17 different goalscorers in all competitions, but despite how many people had been chipping in, they were still short of even a single one from one of their centre backs.

With Michael Ihiekwe and Dominic Iorfa and the injured Ben Heneghan, the Owls aren’t short of a bit of height in the box – it just hadn’t clicked. Up steps McGuinness though, and now it’s 18 different goalscorers, and Wednesday’s central defenders are off the mark.

Bannan’s remarkable 2022 continues

Sheffield Wednesday's Mark McGuinness celebrates after scoring his side's opener. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

And who else to set up that goal than the skipper, who took his tally of League One goals and assists for the season into double figures, hitting 10 before the turn of the year – a tally it took him until February to reach last time out.

He’s now got 25 G/As in 2022 to date with a month and a half left of the year, and it’s going to end as comfortably his most productive year on an individual level since his career began.

The Owls skipper is on the verge of hitting an appearance-based clause in his contract that will add another year to his deal, and he’ll be out to try and keep the good times rolling.

His name is Rio and he’s sat by the South Stand

It’s been a interesting few weeks for Wednesday teenager, Rio Shipston, with talks regarding a first professional contract underway and a starring role in an FA Youth Cup victory being followed by a spot on the bench against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

He made his senior debut in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier in the season, but today was the first time that the 18-year-old made it into the senior squad for a league fixture. Hi Hi Silver Lining will have felt extra special today.

And elsewhere…

