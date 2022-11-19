It was Mark McGuinness who proved to be the match-winner at Hillsborough as his headed goal from a set piece made it seven games without a defeat in League One, and a late Burton Albion equaliser meant that the gap on top of the table Plymouth Argyle is now just three points.

Here’s how we rated the Owls after another afternoon at S6.

David Stockdale – 6

Not for the first time, the Wednesday goalkeeper didn’t really have too much to do at S6, but what he did do he did well. A calming aspect behind the backline, dealt with a couple of balls into the box nicely, and was good in possession too.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

His good form continued as he was once again asked to play at right wingback on the side of Wednesday’s central three, and he barely foot a wrong as he mopped up when he had to, stretched his legs going forward on occasion, and won balls in the air when required as well.

Michael Ihiekwe – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday faced Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

Another solid performance from the big Owls defender as he maintains his position in the heart of the backline. Was a pillar of strength on the occasions Wednesday’s defence was called upon, but it wasn’t a particularly busy day.

Mark McGuinness – 9

Brilliant at both ends for Wednesday. He's been an inspired signing by Moore, and keeps going from strength to strength. Took his goal brilliantly to open the scoring, but his aerial efforts, blocks and tackles were key as the Owls looked to see the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece James – 7

Another sturdy performance from the defender, who tried to do his bit going forward as well as his main job of defending. Picked up nice passes, worked hard, and continued a solid run of showings when he’s been called upon of late.

Alex Mighten – 7

Looked lively once again on the back of his winner at Accrington Stanley. He’s a player that defenders will hate playing against, and he got some nice balls into the box after running at his man down the left. Not quite with the end product required all the time, but a thorn in the side of the Shrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreeq Bakinson – 8

Showed some really intelligent play throughout the game. Slipped a lovely ball through to Windass in the first half, and he continues to look like a bit of a steal for Wednesday.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7

He was a bit in and out of the game, showing some pieces of excellent work but also giving away possession a bit too easily on occasion. His consistency has dramatically increased in general compared to last season though, and he always looks like a potential threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan – 9

Another midfield masterclass from the diminutive Scot, the absolutely ran things in the centre of the park for Wednesday… It was his corner that set up the opening goal, and he was picking passes through the Shrewsbury back line time after time. 10 goals and assists for him this season now, and there are more on the horizon you’d think.

Josh Windass – 7

Full of energy as always. Was constantly trying to pressure the Shrewsbury backline into errors, and chased down everything. Wasn’t quite as much of a threat in the second half, though, and unfortunately had to go off with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith – 6

Led the line well enough, but was feeding on scraps for large portions of the game and didn’t really have much joy against former Owl, Chey Dunkley, who put in a tremendous defensive display at the back for Salop.

Lee Gregory – 6

Came on for Mighten, showed a few nice touches but will be disappointed at one chance from a tight angle that he’ll maybe feel that he could’ve finished off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallik Wilks – N/A

Came on for Windass for the last 15 minutes or so, a forced change after an injury.

Will Vaulks – N/A

A late change, replacing Dele-Bashiru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Palmer – N/A