Not too long ago the general feeling was that Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic were nailed on to secure the top two places in League One, with the rest of the chasing pack battling it out for the Play-Off places.

Now though, with Rotherham having a serious wobble that has coincided with MK Dons’ impressive form, things have opened up once again for the likes of Wednesday, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle.

The Millers, who at one point were flying high on top of the table, have lost their last three games and won only one of their last six in League One, while the Dons’ weren’t able to make any further ground over the Owls at the weekend as both promotion hopefuls drew their respective games.

It means that - if Wednesday were to win this weekend, and other results were to go their way – come Sunday morning they could be seven points off second place with a game in hand on two of the three teams above them.

Of course there are so many variables at this point in time, and a shot at the automatic places is still very much a long shot, but MK’s surprise 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, Wigan getting held 0-0 by Burton Albion and Portsmouth sticking three past the Millers suggests there could be plenty more twists to the tale.

Wednesday and the Dons are the last two teams to play in League One this weekend after their game was moved to 7.45pm on Saturday night – and it’s going to be interesting to see how the table looks by the time they kick off.

Portsmouth hammered Rotherham United 3-0 - opening up the League One promotion race for Sheffield Wednesday and others.

If, and it’s a big if, Wednesday were to win all five of their remaining fixtures they’d manage to finish on 88 points. The chances are that Wigan (currently on 87) aren’t going to lose their own five games, but MK Dons have only four left and have to play three members of the chasing pack. Rotherham can still get to 95 points at this stage, while Plymouth could hit 90.