The teenager has been progressing quickly through the ranks at Middlewood Road, and despite being just 16-years-old he was now started playing regularly for the club’s U23 setup under Neil Thompson.

Cadamarteri is the top scorer for the Owls’ U18s this season, playing a key role in the push for silverware in the Professional Development League and their solid FA Youth Cup run, and his performances have not gone unnoticed - with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on his progression.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker is still doing his scholarship at Wednesday right now, however come his 17th birthday on May 9th the club will be able to offer him his first professional deal if they so wish, just as they did with goalkeeper, Jack Hall, earlier this season.

When asked whether anything was in the works regarding Cadamarteri future, Thompson wouldn’t comment, however he did praise the talented teen, as well as his U18 teammate, Joshua Ashman.

Speaking to the Star, the Wednesday U23 coach said, “I don’t do contracts, I just look at getting players in, developing them and hopefully help them - that’s what we all want to do as coaches.

“Bailey has come in and done very well. It’s been a big ask, playing 90 minutes on Monday and 90 minutes today (Friday) - so he’ll need a rest - but he’s been smashing.

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Cadamarteri has been catching the eye of many this season. (via @baileycadz)

“As has Josh Ashman. He’s come in as a second-year scholar and played against bigger players, players who have got a bit more experience, and you have to show that bit more awareness.

“Josh has come in and done smashing as well.”

Cadamarteri – who recently got his first goal for the U23s – and Ashman have also been joined by the likes of Hall, Leojo Davidson, Sean Fusire amongst others in terms of getting playing time in the age group above, and the club have some key decisions to make with regards to the current crop of youngsters over the summer.