The attacker has been chosen as Lee Gregory’s strike partner for a few games now, however has been unable to get on the scoresheet despite a number of opportunities falling his way.

Against Bolton Wanderers NML could have had at least a couple in the first half on a different day, but instead the Owls were left to rue missed chances in what ended up being a 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Mendez-Laing’s role up top, Moore said, "He can be effective out wide and up top. You can see the out that he gives us up there… He has done well in both positions. It is great for us that I know I can put him out wide or can play up top.

"He fashioned a couple of chances against Bolton. All that was missing was the final touch. When he is in wide positions, he creates overloads. He is very good in one v one situations and gets beyond his opponent.

"Up top against Bolton, he gave something to worry about. When they stepped in on us, he went the other way and got in. He carries a threat and that is what we want.”

He went on to add, "We thought there would be spaces against Bolton to get in behind them and he got in a few times. He will probably feel he should have scored but he got in there. As long as he is getting in there and the chances are there, he will score. When I worry is when we don't create chances."

Sheffield Wednesday's Nathaniel Mendez Laing and Saido Berahino.

It’s now seven games without a goal for Mendez-Laing as he looks to get back on the scoresheet, and it remains to be seen whether Moore will opt to use him to help lead the line once again this weekend when the Owls make the trip down to MK Dons.