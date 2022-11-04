Sheffield Wednesday's XI named as FA Cup fever hits Owls for Morecambe clash

The Owls and the Shrimps go head-to-head in the first round of the competition tonight as they both look to try and book their spot in the hat for the next round of fixtures, and Moore doesn’t appear to be taking any chances as he names a strong line-up at Hillsborough.

Wednesday were knocked out of the competition by Plymouth Argyle in their opening fixture last season, and will be hoping for better as they take on a Morecambe side that have only lost two of their last seven games and beat Barnsley last month.

Wednesday XI:

David Stockdale, Jack Hunt, Dominic Iorfa, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Tyreeq Bakinson, Will Vaulks, Josh Windass, Alex Mighten, Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith.

Morecambe XI:

Connor Ripley, Liam Gibson, Farrend Rawson, Ryan Delaney, Dylan Connolly, Arthur Gnahoua, Jensen Weir, Jordan Bedeau, Liam Shaw, Ryan Cooney, Anthony O’Connor.

Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe in the FA Cup this evening. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)