Sheffield Wednesday boss admits Liam Shaw ‘wish’ prior to his Celtic switch

Things haven’t quite worked out for the young midfielder since he moved north of the border, and he made only a handful of appearances for the Scottish outfit before being sent out on two loan spells.

At Motherwell in the second half of last season he made only seven appearances, but he’s impressed at Morecambe this season since coming in on loan, and is expected to start at his old stomping ground this evening.

He was booed when the two teams met in League One earlier in the season, but Moore hopes he gets a better welcome at Hillsborough – admitting that he understood his reasons for leaving.

“I hope that he gets a great reception,” the Owls boss said. “When I first came here, I only had a couple of months of working with Liam. In that time of working with him, he showed all the attributes of being a real good player.

“I wish I had a longer time to work with him. There were parts of his game that we felt we could break down and really get him going but I understand his reasons (for going) and everything else.

“It will be great to see him tomorrow and I'm sure he will get a good reception. Hopefully he doesn't play too well!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe midfielder Liam Shaw will return to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough tonight. (Picture: Ian Lyon)

Moore went on to say, “I can understand it when he plays for the opposition and the fans are trying to make it as hard as possible for him. From my professional view point, I looked at a young player and where his game was at and everything else and we looked at what we could do with him at the time. It was always to help him and develop him into an even better player.

“Going back to the Morecambe game, I didn't hear those boos (for Shaw) because I was so focused on the game. If there were boos, I'm sure the fans were doing it because he was on the opposition team and he's not in the blue and white.

“He is coming back tomorrow and I'm sure as a local here he’ll get a good reception.”

Advertisement Hide Ad