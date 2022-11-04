The Owls beat the Shrimps 3-0 earlier in the season when they locked horns in the league, but tonight they’ll face off in the FA Cup at Hillsborough as both sides seek a spot in the second round.

Adams, who has overseen a upturn in fortunes of late, admits that the draw couldn’t have got much tougher for them, but says that they’re going into the game in high spirits after their recent form.

Speaking to the media beforehand, the Morecambe boss said, “It’s another big game, we probably got the toughest game to go to… Maybe one tougher would be away at Plymouth Argyle.

“But Wednesday are one of the biggest clubs in this division and really shouldn’t be here.

“But we go there on the back of some good performances - we’re going to have to do exactly the same against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We understand the abundance of talent that they have in their squad, but it’s the FA Cup - they might make changes, they’ve got a big game against Southampton - and it’s a game that everyone is looking forward to.”

Derek Adams says Sheffield Wednesday have an 'abundance of talent'. Picture: Ian Lyon

Wednesday were knocked out of the tournament early last season after being thumped 3-0 by Plymouth in a First Round replay just under a year ago, and will be hoping to do better this time around.

The FA Cup isn’t the priority as the Owls look to get out of League One, but it’s a game that Darren Moore says they want to win.

He said, “We have to approach the game with the same mindset and mentality.

“Yes, it is a break away from the league. Yes, it is the FA Cup but, from our perspective, it is another competitive game.

“We know the importance and nostalgia of the cup. We, as a group and as a team, prepare for it like we would for any other game. We have covered the game in detail and prepared for it like we would with any other game.”