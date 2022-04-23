The Owls take on Wycombe at 3pm this afternoon as they look to cement their place in the top six ahead of this season’s Play-Offs, while a win could also see them close the gap on second-placed Rotherham United if other results go their way.

Wednesday and Wycombe drew 2-2 the last time they played each other last year, but the Owls find themselves in much better form now than they did back then, and will be gunning for all three points at Adams Park.

Moore knows however, that – despite their impressive run – it won’t be an easy task.

Speaking to the media, the Wednesday boss said, "Of course it’s a big game but it’s the next game and they are all big games at Sheffield Wednesday… We’ve put a line through the Crewe game, we’ve had a couple of days to regroup and get everyone ready for Wycombe. We’ve got another difficult game ahead of us and we’ll face it as one – I think without looking at the three games left we have as a whole, I know it’s a cliché, but we just look at one at a time.

“Wycombe are very experienced and have some very good players. We know that Gareth knows the club inside out and he knows how to get the team back to where they have been. We have to be prepared, it’s two teams going head-to-head with different styles and it bodes well for a good game.”

He also went on to add, “Mentally and physically the boys are in a good place and they are getting stronger as the weeks go by. We’re still looking to get better and better, that’s the challenge we’ve set ourselves from the start of pre-season...

Darren Moore knows Sheffield Wednesday have a battle on their hands this weekend.