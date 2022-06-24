Vaulks, who has played seven times for his country, became the Owls’ third signing of the summer this week after agreeing to join on July 1st, and spent time talking to the media not long after his arrival at Middlewood Road.

The 28-year-old soon-to-be former Cardiff City midfielder says that his plan is to perform well in blue and white in order to try and put his name in the hat for Rob Page as he plans his squad for Qatar 2022 – and he revealed why he wasn’t in the squad as they achieved qualification earlier this month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star, Vaulks explained, “It’s never come out, it’s no big story, but I got married over the summer… I was meant to go to the World Cup Qualifiers, but I couldn’t make it because I had my wedding - which had been booked for four years. I’d cancelled it twice.

“Sometimes you have to think about your family, and after four years of cancellations I don’t think another one would have gone down too well.

“But of course I want to play for my national team, it’s one of the best honours I’ve ever had - playing for my country.”

And while his main focus is doing well for the Owls and helping their progression in League One, he says he’d love it if that meant that he ended up on the plane later this year.

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks has hopes of playing at the World Cup for Wales.

“So of course that’s in the back of my mind. I want to be playing regularly and force my way back into that squad, and show the manager, Rob Page, that I offer something to that team.

“Whether that happens or not is out of my control, but I’ll certainly be doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday, and if that comes along alongside it then that would be unbelievable of course.”