Michael Hector: Sheffield Wednesday reveal latest on defender - and why he's not been at training

Sheffield Wednesday haven't made a decision yet with regards to whether they will look to sign Michael Hector or not.

The Star reported last week that the popular former Owls loanee was back at S6 as he began training with Darren Moore’s side on a trial period, with the Wednesday boss revealing that they were keen to put him through his paces ahead of a potential return to Hillsborough.

At this point in time it remains to be seen what will come of their interest in the former Chelsea and Fulham defender, but the Owls boss has insisted that they won't be rushing into any decisions on him, and said that they’ve been putting him through tests in order to gauge where he’s at after a long period without playing any competitive games.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore said, "We feel with Michael, he’s done really well and he’s been through the first stages of training and fitness - it's a process. We've not made any decisions on him at this moment.

“He’s done fantastically well, and we're still taking our time on the situation with him. It's great to have him here.”

It was understood that the defender, who is 30-years-old, hadn’t been training towards the latter end of this week, and the Owls boss has now explained why that has been the case.

“We’ve put him through some vigorous tests,” he said. “And when you do that the idea is to give them the next couple of days off to give their body time to recover. Otherwise you end up straining or pulling things, so we've given him a couple of days. After that we'll assess him and then potentially move onto the next stage of that.”

Jamaican international Michael Hector has been training with Sheffield Wednesday. (AARON M. SPRECHER/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, The Star reported on Friday morning that the club were closing in on a move for Stoke City centre back, Aden Flint, with the 33-year-old thought to be on the verge of a loan move to the League One promotion-chasers.

