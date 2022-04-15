Sheffield Wednesday’s treatment table list looks a lot better ahead of MK Dons clash

Darren Moore has had to deal with numerous bumps in the road as the 2021/22 season has progressed, with several key players spending months on the sidelines and plenty of others missing weeks of football with their respective ailments.

Now, as the Owls look to book a spot in the League One Play-Offs, things certainly seem to be looking up, and as things stand there should be only two players still unavailable for selection for the trip to Stadium MK.

With Liam Palmer having made the matchday squad against Bolton Wanderers, Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson back in training ahead of their prospective returns, and Sylla Sow’s knock only thought to be short-term, the Owls are in better shape now than they have been all season.

Josh Windass is thought to be on the brink of a return to training, and while the Easter games against the Dons and Crewe Alexandra will come too soon for him, he is believed to be closing in on another comeback.

With Tyreece John-Jules, whose loan from Arsenal has not gone to plan, there is still no date as to when he’ll return to Middlewood Road, but the fact that he and Windass are the only absentees now feels like progress.

It remains to be seen whether Adeniran and Gibson are indeed back in contention for the trip to MK Dons, but all will be revealed in tomorrow’s press conference with Moore ahead of the game.