Sheffield Wednesday's transfer spend vs league position compared to Sunderland, Derby County and more

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 26th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tricky start to the new Championship season

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won in their last five league games and will hope to kick-start their season with three points against in-form West Brom this weekend. The Owls were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last time out after Di’Shon Bernard was sent off.

They may feel their league position isn’t a true reflection of their performances so far in this campaign and they need to start picking up some results soon.

Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday rank in a table of Championship teams based on transfer spend vs league position...

Expenditure: £920k, actual position: 23rd (+1)

1. Expenditure rank 24: Pompey

Expenditure: £920k, actual position: 23rd (+1) | Getty Images

Expenditure: £1.5m, actual position: 9th (+14)

2. 23. Oxford

Expenditure: £1.5m, actual position: 9th (+14) | Getty Images

Expenditure: £1.8m, actual position: 20th (+2)

3. 22. Plymouth

Expenditure: £1.8m, actual position: 20th (+2) | Getty Images

Expenditure: £2.8m, actual position: 21st (0)

4. 21. PNE

Expenditure: £2.8m, actual position: 21st (0) | Getty Images

