Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won in their last five league games and will hope to kick-start their season with three points against in-form West Brom this weekend. The Owls were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last time out after Di’Shon Bernard was sent off.

They may feel their league position isn’t a true reflection of their performances so far in this campaign and they need to start picking up some results soon.