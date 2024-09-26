Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won in their last five league games and will hope to kick-start their season with three points against in-form West Brom this weekend. The Owls were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last time out after Di’Shon Bernard was sent off.
They may feel their league position isn’t a true reflection of their performances so far in this campaign and they need to start picking up some results soon.
Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday rank in a table of Championship teams based on transfer spend vs league position...
