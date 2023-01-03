Sheffield Wednesday’s title rivals dealt heavy blow as star man gets recalled

Plymouth Argyle have been dealt a heavy blow after star attacker, Morgan Whittaker, was recalled from his loan with Sheffield Wednesday’s title rivals.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine season in League One in 2022/23 so far, scoring nine and assisting seven in 31 matches across all competitions, and his form is one of the key factors in the Pilgrims’ climb to the top of the table.

It’s now been confirmed, however, that he will not be there for the second half of the campaign after his parent club, Swansea City, decided to bring him back into their ranks.

Plymouth say that they tried ‘everything we could’ to keep him down south, however their attempts in the end were futile.

Argyle Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip, told the club’s official website, “We are obviously disappointed that Morgan’s loan has been cut short. He was enjoying his football tremendously, and we felt we were providing the best possible environment for him to develop and contribute.

“We did everything we could to retain Morgan for the duration of the loan as initially agreed, but it was not to be. Morgan loved his football here, which is a testament to Steven Schumacher and the club as a whole for our approach to player care, and we hope he can continue to build on the promise he has shown here.

“The recruitment department at the club plans for any eventuality, and we are already well underway with our January operations, as is clear by the additions of Ben Waine and Saxon Earley.

Plymouth Argyle have lost Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled.

“Argyle is an exciting club to play for right now, and a brilliant place for talented young players to come and improve, as Morgan has evidenced. We are confident that, thanks to the backing of the Board, our additions in January will ensure that we are not knocked off course by the disappointing loss of Morgan.”

