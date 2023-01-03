News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Goal review sees Sheffield Wednesday goalscorer changed after Cambridge United rout

Sheffield Wednesday’s third goal against Cambridge United has been credited to Michael Smith.

By Joe Crann
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:59pm

The Owls ran riot on Monday as they put five past the U’s in a devastating Hillsborough victory that sent them into League One’s automatic promotion, with a Josh Windass hattrick as well as goals from Michael Smith and Liam Palmer securing the 5-0 win.

Or at least that’s what people thought…

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday boss reacts to Josh Windass’ ‘excellent day’ and lack of cel...
Most Popular
Hide Ad

It’s since been confirmed, however, that – after review – Palmer’s strike struck Smith before finding the back of the Cambridge net, and has consequently been given to the striker rather than the defender.

It means that Smith is now on eight goals for the season in the third tier, and 11 across all competitions – taking him level with Josh Windass in terms of goals and assists on 14 in 2022/23.

Hide Ad

Palmer has scored as many goals this season as he has in his entire career combined prior to this season, but his wait for a fourth goes on.

MORE: ‘Horrible for everybody’ – Cambridge boss bemoans Owls ‘mismatch’ after rout

Hide Ad
Michael Smith has been credited with Sheffield Wednesday's third goal on Monday - Liam Palmer was credited originally.