Sheffield Wednesday’s third goal against Cambridge United has been credited to Michael Smith.

The Owls ran riot on Monday as they put five past the U’s in a devastating Hillsborough victory that sent them into League One’s automatic promotion, with a Josh Windass hattrick as well as goals from Michael Smith and Liam Palmer securing the 5-0 win.

Or at least that’s what people thought…

It’s since been confirmed, however, that – after review – Palmer’s strike struck Smith before finding the back of the Cambridge net, and has consequently been given to the striker rather than the defender.

It means that Smith is now on eight goals for the season in the third tier, and 11 across all competitions – taking him level with Josh Windass in terms of goals and assists on 14 in 2022/23.

Palmer has scored as many goals this season as he has in his entire career combined prior to this season, but his wait for a fourth goes on.

