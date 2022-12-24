Ipswich Town midfielder, and Sheffield Wednesday target, Panutche Camara, has been ruled out for several months with a serious injury.

Camara was one player on the Owls’ list of potential targets over the summer, however he ended up with their title-challengers instead and has battled for fitness and only managed to make four appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Darren Moore is thought to have considered a move for him while he was still on the books at Plymouth Argyle, however they soon moved on to other targets after it became clear that deal may be complicated.

Now, following his third operation in two years, it has been confirmed that the 25-year-old will be out of action for some time as he starts his latest rehabilitation process.

"It's a really complicated area to have injuries, which I know from personal experience,” said his manager, Kieran McKenna. “There's a good level of confidence that this surgery will be a longer-term resolution and he'll be able to get back to his full health and full capabilities, but that's going to be a decent period of time.

"He has a period of rehabilitation and has got to go through that process now."

Things are tight at the top of League One at this point, with Ipswich just two point ahead of Wednesday and then Camara’s old club, Plymouth, are two points above them.

One-time Sheffield Wednesday target Panutche Camara left Plymouth Argyle to join Ipswich Town - but has had a tough time.

A win for Moore’s side against Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day could see them move into the automatic places if Ipswich drop points against Oxford United, while the Pilgrims travel to Cheltenham Town.