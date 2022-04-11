Sheffield Wednesday’s title hopes hit hard by latest U18s defeat

The young Owls have had a good season in 2021/22, enjoying a good run in the FA Youth Cup and challenging for honours in the league, however their hopes of clinching the league title took a hit over the weekend following a 3-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Danny Wassell gave Andy Holdsworth’s side an early lead at Middlewood Road, however goals from Corey Hurford, Iwan Morgan, Kyrell Wilson meant that the afternoon ended in a loss and with the team seven points behind leaders, Sheffield United, with three games left to play.

Second place – which is currently occupied by Barnsley – Is still up for grabs given that the young Owls have a game in hand on their South Yorkshire rivals, but Wednesday’s youngsters need to fix their form of four without victory when they face Cardiff City, Hull City and Charlton Athletic.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the U18s given that several have seen themselves promoted up to the U23s to play for Neil Thompson’s side, with top scorer, Bailey Cadamarteri, and key defender, Josh Ashman, missing out against Swansea after starting twice for ‘Thommo’ last week.

The top two teams in the PDL North and their counterparts in the PDL South will qualify for the overall semifinals, with the winners facing each other for the main piece of silverware in the final.

Wednesday U18s XI v Swansea City: Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire, Fuad Sesay, Caelan Kilheeney, Mackenzie Maltby, Cian Flannery, Leojo Davidson, Filimon Asfha, Kamil Macaig, Danny Wassell, Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy.