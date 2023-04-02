News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Darren Moore gives succinct answer to why Sheffield Wednesday went to long ball tactics in Lincoln City draw

Sheffield Wednesday fans asking why their side ended up going to a long ball style of play in the second half of their draw with midtable Lincoln City have been given a simple answer – because it was felt it was the best way to win the game.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

The Owls pushed giant centre-half Aden Flint into the box for periods and had the likes of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory set as target men in the latter stages of a clash that saw the Imps set out to frustrate Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side.

Though it wasn’t necessarily pretty by the standards of modern football it was effective, with some of Wednesday’s best second-half chances arriving courtesy of the shift to a more direct style of play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Much has been made of the physical size of the Wednesday squad, a factor reflected by Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy, who too felt the home side were at their most dangerous with balls regularly coming into the Imps’ box.

Most Popular
Owls Aden Flint heads wide looking for a winning goal Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Aden Flint heads wide looking for a winning goal Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Aden Flint heads wide looking for a winning goal Pic Steve Ellis

Asked why Wednesday chose to adopt a more gung-ho approach to their passing style, Moore told The Star: “They [Lincoln] had 10 behind the ball; on the 18-yard box, five across the back, four across the midfield and all sitting in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They're going to take the point, we wanted all three and we needed to find a way to get all three. That might be down the sides of them, if they're denying space down the sides then we have lads who we can cross to and they can get on the end of it.

“We used the aerial space and got on the end of them, but we just didn't convert the chances. There are many different ways to win the game and that's how we tried to go and win the game today. When they deny you the space you need to get those balls in the box. Lincoln were very resolute, very dogged.”

Michael Smith came close to nodding Wednesday to their first three point haul in five matches right at the death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The win takes the Owls to the top of the League One table though they lost ground on chasers Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

READ MORE:

“A right tear-up” “At fault” - Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday fail to pick the Lincoln City lock

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday are no longer machine-like – They must regain it fast or face play-off chaos

Darren Moore left ‘absolutely frustrated’ with moment that cost Owls against Imps – but philosophical on performance

Darren MooreLincoln City