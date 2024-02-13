News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Wednesday's stunning away support compared to Leeds United, Sunderland and other Championship rivals - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are well known for their away support - but how does it compare to their rivals around the Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 17:08 GMT

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Sheffield Wednesday's away support as the Owls battle to preserve their Championship status. Ahead of Tuesday night's tough-looking trip to league leaders and title favourites Leicester City, Danny Rohl's side have won just two of their 15 away games so far and only bottom of the table Rotherham United have a worse record on their travels.

Those two Owls wins were single goal victories at Stoke City and Preston North End, with the latter coming thanks to a Marvin Johnson strike at Deepdale in December. Since then, the Owls have suffered successive 4-0 defeats at Southampton and Huddersfield Town and were beaten 4-1 on their last away outing in an FA Cup tie at Coventry City last week.

Despite their side's troubles on the road, Wednesday supporters have continued to pack out away ends in grounds around the country - but how does their away support compare to their rivals around the Championship?

Average away support: 1,001

1. Fans at Leicester.jpg

Average away support: 1,001 Photo: Jim Brailsford

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,076

2. Swansea City

Average away support: 1,076

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,158

3. Millwall

Average away support: 1,158

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,175

4. Huddersfield Town

Average away support: 1,175

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page