It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Sheffield Wednesday's away support as the Owls battle to preserve their Championship status. Ahead of Tuesday night's tough-looking trip to league leaders and title favourites Leicester City, Danny Rohl's side have won just two of their 15 away games so far and only bottom of the table Rotherham United have a worse record on their travels.

Those two Owls wins were single goal victories at Stoke City and Preston North End, with the latter coming thanks to a Marvin Johnson strike at Deepdale in December. Since then, the Owls have suffered successive 4-0 defeats at Southampton and Huddersfield Town and were beaten 4-1 on their last away outing in an FA Cup tie at Coventry City last week.