"Why not?" Danny Röhl on Sheffield Wednesday chances at Leicester City - and major rotation repeat
Wednesday scored late to earn a deserved 1-1 draw with the Foxes back in November, a result that kickstarted their best run of the campaign. Coming off the back of a 2-0 win over Birmingham on Friday evening, Röhl spoke of embracing the challenge of beating table-topping Leicester, who are nine points clear having won their last three matches.
Röhl encouraged his side to be 'brave' in the face of such a difficult proposition. "In this league you have a lot of big, big games with strong opponents and I will not look to the table because everybody knows this," he said. "We did a good job at home against Leicester but of course away down there, it is much more difficult. We have to go and be brave. We want to brave and try again. Why not?"
The German coach made the bold decision to make a raft of changes in their midweek FA Cup defeat at Coventry City last Tuesday, a call that he felt was indispensable to their Blues victory a few days later. So many changes, he said, allowed them to deliver an intensity that would not have been possible otherwise. With a trip to Millwall laying in wait on Saturday, would it be possible for Wednesday to make a similar batch of changes?
"It's not so easy to make a big rotation in every position," Röhl said. "I will look who is fresh, who can go, what is the best shape against them, what is helpful for us and let's have a look at surprising people with what we can do. Hopefully I can find some solutions against them and then we can try, but for me it is about showing up, fighting. If we invest everything we can do, we will see whether it is enough or not."