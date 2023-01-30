Sheffield Wednesday’s striker pursuit hindered after hospitalisation of QPR forward

Sheffield Wednesday were hoping to try and persuade Queens Park Rangers to let talented young forward, Sinclair Armstrong join them on loan.

It was reported today by Football Insider that the 19-year-old was on the Owls’ list of potential targets before the January transfer window closes, and The Star understands that he was indeed a player that they were keen on bringing on board.

The latest news, however, is that QPR won’t be letting the talented teen out this month as things stand, with one of their man attacking outlets, Lyndon Dykes, having been hospitalised over the weekend.

Dykes’ absence for the 3-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday meant that Sinclair made his first Championship appearance of 2023 – coming on in the second half – and indications are that his club have now changed their stance on letting him go out on loan.

There is always time for change should, for example, Rangers end up bringing in another attacker before the deadline closes, however it certainly looks like Wednesday will have to move on to a different target now if Darren Moore is to bolster his options up top for the second half of the campaign.

Wednesday have only signed one player this month so far, bringing in Aden Flint on loan from Stoke City, but Moore has confirmed that he’s looking to add ‘one or two more’ before 11pm tomorrow – even if he has to go all the way to the deadline to make it happen.