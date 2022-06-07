Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks is the latest name understood to be on the Owls’ shortlist of potential additions as Darren Moore looks to add firepower to his squad following the release of Saido Berahino.

Jayden Stockley, of Charlton Athletic, is also believed to be a potential target while the club are one of several understood to be interested in stealing Michael Smith away from Rotherham United.

Sheffield Wednesday are hunting for striker reinforcements.

This interest has prompted question marks over whether the club may be anticipating the sale of one of their existing front men, with interest apparent in both Lee Gregory and Josh Windass.

The Star understands that the pursuit of Windass by Argentine club Atlético Talleres is grinding to a halt as they prepare to turn their attention to other targets.

Reports in South America suggest a second bid was reported to have been rejected by Wednesday.

And while those reports claim Talleres are to maintain their pursuit of the player, it is understood that the two clubs’ valuation of Windass is some way apart and that neither Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri or manager Darren Moore have any intention of selling heading into a League One season in which they are aiming to achieve automatic promotion.

That leaves the deal looking highly unlikely and with Wednesday having a year’s option on a contract due to run out next summer, it would take a dramatic turn of events for Windass to play elsewhere this season.

Reports suggesting Championship interest in Lee Gregory are understood to be accurate, though as reported by The Star last week, the Sheffield-born number nine has no intention of leaving Hillsborough – not that Wednesday were likely to entertain any bids regardless.

Gregory, 33, proved to be a talismanic figure for the Owls last season and inspired much of their run into a fourth-place finish and play-off qualification.